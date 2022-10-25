Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading 4.2% Higher

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 1,118,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,030,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.58.

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

