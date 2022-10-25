Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 5,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Modiv Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.
Modiv Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.