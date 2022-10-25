Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 5,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Modiv Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

