Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.83. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

