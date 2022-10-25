Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

MDLZ opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

