Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 186,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 32,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Moovly Media Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Moovly Media
Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.
