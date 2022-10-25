Morgan Stanley Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $21.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $8.70 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $324.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 207.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 285,538 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

