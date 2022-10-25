Morgan Stanley Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NRG stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

