Morgan Stanley Trims Vistra (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $32.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vistra from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VST opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Analysts predict that Vistra will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

