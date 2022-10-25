MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR stock opened at €19.83 ($20.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of €43.29 ($44.17).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

