MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.43. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

