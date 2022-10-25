National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 585 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Generac were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Generac by 260.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 15.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

