National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,412,855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 176.5% in the first quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE BKD opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

