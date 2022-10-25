National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.37. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

