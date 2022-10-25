National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

