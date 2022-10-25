National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,609 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 295.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in DexCom by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

