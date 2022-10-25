National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,401 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 654,025 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 260,772 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

