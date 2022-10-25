National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,494 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $845.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

