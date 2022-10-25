National Bank of Canada FI Buys 288 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alarm.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

