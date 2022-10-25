National Bank of Canada FI Buys 3,845 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 187.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 83,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.