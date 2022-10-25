National Bank of Canada FI Buys 664 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

