National Bank of Canada FI Buys 850 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in St. Joe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in St. Joe by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.