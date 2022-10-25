National Bank of Canada FI Buys 8,598 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1,798.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,261,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -191.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

