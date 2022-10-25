National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 16,200 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,581,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 211,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,473,000.

BITO opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

