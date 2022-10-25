National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.8 %

NET opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.