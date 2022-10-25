National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

