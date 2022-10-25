National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after buying an additional 177,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

