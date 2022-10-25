National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,243,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $542.58 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.64 and a 200 day moving average of $584.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.58.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

