National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,059,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 546,212 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 496,036 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

