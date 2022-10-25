National Bank of Canada FI Has $110,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 262,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.