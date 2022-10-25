National Bank of Canada FI Has $110,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

