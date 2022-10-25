National Bank of Canada FI Has $119,000 Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Asana were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $383,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.34. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

