National Bank of Canada FI Has $127,000 Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

