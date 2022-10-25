National Bank of Canada FI Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HSBC were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.71.

Shares of HSBC opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

