National Bank of Canada FI Has $135,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 77.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 274.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

