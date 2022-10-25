National Bank of Canada FI Has $136,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Catalent were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 273,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

