National Bank of Canada FI Has $144,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 490,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.