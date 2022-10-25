National Bank of Canada FI Has $152,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,219,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 96.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,925,000 after acquiring an additional 442,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 47.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 353,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 68,912 shares of company stock worth $14,544,911 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.65 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

