National Bank of Canada FI Has $158,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

