National Bank of Canada FI Has $180,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,861 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,883,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

