National Bank of Canada FI Has $193,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after buying an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $6,197,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

