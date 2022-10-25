National Bank of Canada FI Has $194,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in WNS were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 32.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,774,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

