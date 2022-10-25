National Bank of Canada FI Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 241.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

