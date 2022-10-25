National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $186.94 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.06.

