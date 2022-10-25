National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

