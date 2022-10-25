National Bank of Canada FI Invests $99,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after purchasing an additional 125,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

