National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 272.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.