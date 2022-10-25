National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.