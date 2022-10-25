National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,802 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWRE. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWRE opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

