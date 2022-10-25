National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

VSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

