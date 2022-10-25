National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 972.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

